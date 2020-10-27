Biden vows unity can ‘save this country’ as Trump hits Midwest

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks in Warm Springs

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden pledged to be a unifying force who can “restore our soul and save this country” as he targeted Republican strongholds a week before the US election.

The former vice president offered his closing argument with election day just one week away while attempting to go on the political offensive in Georgia, which has not backed a Democrat for the White House since 1992.

He has for months promised to be a president for all Americans regardless of party, even as “anger and suspicion is growing and our wounds are getting deeper”.

“Has the heart of this nation turned to stone? I don’t think so,” Mr Biden said. “I refuse to believe it.”

While Mr Biden worked to expand the electoral map in the South, President Donald Trump focused on the Democrats’ “blue wall” states that he flipped in 2016 — Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — and maintained a far busier travel schedule taking him to much more of the country.

In Lansing, Michigan’s capital city, Mr Trump talked up the economy.

He said, “This election is a matter of economic survival for Michigan. Look what I’ve done.”

Even as Mr Biden argued that the country could rise above politics, he went after his election rival, accusing Mr Trump anew of bungling the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic that has seen new cases surging in many areas, and failing to manage the economic fallout or combat institutional racism and police brutality that have sparked widespread demonstrations.

“The tragic truth of our time is that Covid has left a deep and lasting wound in this country,” Mr Biden said, scoffing at Mr Trump’s pronouncements that the nation is turning a corner on the pandemic.

He charged that the president has “shrugged. He’s swaggered. And he’s surrendered.”

Venturing into Georgia was a sign of confidence by the Biden team, which is trying to stretch the electoral map and open up more paths to the needed 270 Electoral College votes.

The former vice president plans to travel to Iowa, which Mr Trump took by 10 points in 2016, later in the week.

His running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris, is hitting Arizona and to Texas, where Republicans have not lost any statewide office since 1994 — the nation’s longest political winning streak.

Besides Lansing, Mr Trump was travelling to West Salem, Wisconsin.

First lady Melania Trump was on the road, too, making her first solo campaign trip of the year in Pennsylvania.

Vice President Mike Pence was in South Carolina, maintaining his campaign schedule despite several close aides testing positive for the coronavirus last weekend.

There, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is in a potentially tight reelection race.

Hillary Clinton flirted with Republican territory in 2016, only to lose traditional Democratic Midwestern strongholds.

Still, a top Biden adviser rejected the notion that the campaign is spreading itself too thin, noting that the former vice president’s visit follows weeks of a paid advertising in Georgia and visits by Ms Harris and Jill Biden.

Mr Biden will also visit in coming days Wisconsin, Michigan and Florida, where former President Barack Obama gave a speech in Orlando on Tuesday.

“We’ve got to outhustle the other side,” Mr Obama said, noting that Florida, the nation’s largest consistent swing state, could help Mr Biden run up the Electoral College score.

Mr Trump expressed his displeasure that Fox News carried his Democratic predecessor’s speech live, tweeting the network was “playing Obama’s no crowd, fake speech for Biden”.

The first lady, just weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus, was giving her first speech since addressing the Republican National Convention in August, in Atglen, Pennsylvania.

She tweeted about her husband before her arrival, “The people of that great state know President @realDonaldTrump will always fight to keep Americans safe, secure, & prosperous.”

The president will also visit Omaha, Nebraska, after a Sunday stop in Maine. That anticipates a razor-thin Electoral College margin since both areas offer one electoral vote by congressional district.

He said of Nebraska’s second congressional district, which includes Omaha, “I’d like to get it.”

While Mr Biden rarely travels to more than one state per day, the Republican president has maintained a whirlwind schedule, focusing on his argument that he built a booming economy before the coronavirus pandemic upended it.

Mr Trump is planning a dizzying 11 rallies in the final 48 hours before polls close.

Mr Biden, meanwhile, is hoping to lift Democrats running for Senate in Georgia and Iowa.

He was visiting Atlanta after his address in Warm Springs, where Franklin D Roosevelt sought treatment for polio while governing a nation weathering the Great Depression and the Second World War.

“This place, Warm Springs, is a reminder that though broken, each of us can be healed,” Mr Biden said.