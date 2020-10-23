Libyan sides sign countrywide ceasefire deal, UN says

Switzerland UN Libya Commission

The United Nations says the two sides in Libyan military talks have reached an “historic achievement” with a permanent ceasefire agreement across the war-torn North African country.

After mediation led by UN envoy Stephanie Turco Williams this week, the 5+5 Joint Military Commission reached what the United Nations called an “important turning point towards peace and stability in Libya”.

Details were not immediately available, but the two sides were taking part in a signing ceremony in Geneva on Friday morning.

Head of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces delegation A Amhimmid Mohamed Alamami (Keystone/Pool via AP)

On Wednesday, Ms Williams had said the two warring factions agreed on issues that “directly impact the lives and welfare of the Libyan people,” citing agreements to open air and land routes in the country, to work to ease inflammatory rhetoric in Libyan media, and to help kickstart Libya’s vital oil industry.

Libya is split between a UN-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the east.

The two sides are backed by an array of local militias as well as regional and foreign powers.