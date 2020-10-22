Russia and Iran obtain voter information ahead of US election, officials say

New #RUMOR: An election-related email says it was sent from a certain organization, so that organization must have sent it.

REALITY: Cyber actors can forge emails, also known as spoofing. Use this resource for more disinformation tips: https://t.co/MoJ5yqN3wf #Protect2020 pic.twitter.com/AmfUF5BXo7

— Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (@CISAgov) October 21, 2020