UK warship seizes huge drugs haul in Arabian Sea

HMS Montrose found 992lb (450kg) of methamphetamine hidden on board a stateless dhow that plies the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters.

A British Royal Navy vessel has seized 992lb (450kg) of methamphetamine in the northern Arabian Sea in the largest-ever bust by a joint maritime operation in the region.

HMS Montrose found the drugs hidden on board a stateless dhow, a traditional cargo ship that plies the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters, on October 14, according to a joint task force statement on Wednesday.

The task force said it was unable to say where the drugs came from, who manufactured them or their ultimate destination.

Iran has seen an explosion in the use of methamphetamine over the last decade.

