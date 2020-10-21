UK warship seizes huge drugs haul in Arabian Sea

HMS Montrose

A British Royal Navy vessel has seized 992lb (450kg) of methamphetamine in the northern Arabian Sea in the largest-ever bust by a joint maritime operation in the region.

HMS Montrose found the drugs hidden on board a stateless dhow, a traditional cargo ship that plies the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters, on October 14, according to a joint task force statement on Wednesday.

The task force said it was unable to say where the drugs came from, who manufactured them or their ultimate destination.