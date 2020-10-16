French leader decries Islamist terror attack against teacher

France Teacher Decapitated

French President Emmanuel Macron has denounced what he called an “Islamist terrorist attack” against a history teacher decapitated in a Paris suburb.

President Macron visited the school where the teacher worked in the town of Conflans-Saint-Honorine and met with staff after the killing.

“One of our compatriots was murdered today because he taught… the freedom to believe or not believe,” President Macron said.

He said the attack should not divide France because that is what the extremists want.