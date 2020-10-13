500 volunteers fighting fire on Africa’s tallest mountain

Tanzania Kilimanjaro Fires

Tanzanian authorities say 500 volunteers have been trying to put out a fire on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest peak.

They say the flames can be seen from miles away.

A Tanzania National Parks statement said that the volunteers have managed to limit the fire’s spread. Spokesman Pascal Shelutete said the area still burning is known as Kifunika Hill.

Rangers and volunteers help to put out fires on Mount Kilimanjaro (AP Photo)

He said the cause of the fire has yet to be established.

Mr Shelutete did not say how the fire, which has been burning for more than a day, has affected wildlife or vegetation, but he assured tourists of their safety.

The mountain is popular with hikers and climbers.