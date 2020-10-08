European Commission reaches deal for remdesivir

We have signed a Joint Procurement contract w/@GileadSciences for #remdesivir, securing access to 500,000 treatments for ?? MS for severely ill #COVID19 patients.

We will not stop our work to secure safe & effective therapeutics for our citizens.

— Stella Kyriakides (@SKyriakidesEU) October 8, 2020