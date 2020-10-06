Two workers rescued after scaffolding collapse in New York City

World NewsPublished:

The pair were pulled to safety through a window on the 20th floor of the building in Lower Manhattan.

Two workers rescued after scaffolding collapse in New York City
Two workers rescued after scaffolding collapse in New York City

Two workers have been rescued after scaffolding collapsed in New York City on Monday morning.

The incident left the pair dangling from a high-rise building in Lower Manhattan, according to a report by WABC-TV.

The workers were wearing safety harnesses, and were pulled to safety through a window on the 20th floor.

The New York Fire Department said it was alerted to the collapse at around 9.10am by a number of 911 calls.

(WABC-TV/PA)

The window on the 20th floor was removed and the workers were successfully rescued in a co-ordinated effort by teams on the street and on a platform on the building.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News