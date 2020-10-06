In Video: State-of-the-art toilet will bring relief to space station astronauts

Space Potty

Astronauts on board the International Space Station will be able to boldly go when they need to when a new state-of-the-art toilet is installed at the orbiting laboratory.

The perils of answering nature’s call in a gravity-free environment do not require a science degree to explain but the new model toilet is something of a giant leap in personal hygiene and has specifically catered for the ever-growing band of women astronauts.

The new device will sit alongside one already installed and is small enough to accompany astronauts to the moon in a lunar capsule.