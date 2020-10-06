Debate should be shelved if Donald Trump remains Covid-positive, says Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he and US President Donald Trump “shouldn’t have a debate” as long as the president remains positive for coronavirus.

Mr Biden said Tuesday that he’s “looking forward to being able to debate him” but said “we’re going to have to follow very strict guidelines”.

Mr Trump returned to the White House on Monday after a three days of treatment for Covid-19 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.

Mr Biden told reporters while boarding his plane back to Delaware in Hagerstown, Maryland: “I think if he still has Covid, then we shouldn’t have a debate.”

The next debate is scheduled for October 15, with a third debate due to take place on October 22.