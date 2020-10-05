WHO: 10% of world population may have been infected with Covid-19

Coronavirus

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation (WHO) said its “best estimates” indicate that roughly one in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus.

Dr Michael Ryan, speaking on Monday to a meeting of the WHO’s 34-member executive board focusing on Covid-19, said the figures vary from urban to rural, and between different groups, but that ultimately it means “the vast majority of the world remains at risk”.

He said the pandemic would continue to evolve, but that tools exist to suppress transmission and save lives.

“Many deaths have been averted and many more lives can be protected,” Dr Ryan said.

"Although all countries have been affected by #COVID19, we must remember that this is an uneven pandemic. 10 countries account for 70% of all reported cases and deaths, and just 3 countries account for half"-@DrTedros #EBSpecial pic.twitter.com/BHmy1NvMHS — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 5, 2020

He was flanked by his boss, WHO drector-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who minutes earlier led a moment of silence to honour victims as well as a round of applause for the health workers who have strived to save them.

Dr Ryan said southeast Asia faced a surge in cases, Europe and the eastern Mediterranean were seeing an increase in deaths, while the situations in Africa and the Western Pacific were “rather more positive”.

“Our current best estimates tell us that about 10% of the global population may have been infected by this virus,” Dr Ryan told attendees from member governments who make up the executive board and provide much of its funding.

(PA Graphics)

The estimate — which would amount to more than 760 million people based on a current world population of about 7.6 billion — far outstrips the number of confirmed cases as tallied by both WHO and Johns Hopkins University, now more than 35 million worldwide.

Experts have long said that the number of confirmed cases greatly underestimates the true figure.

The comments came during a special session of the executive board to consider the follow-up to its previous meeting, in May, that passed a resolution to look into the world’s — and WHO’s — response to the pandemic.