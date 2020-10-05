Nvidia says it will build UK’s most powerful supercomputer

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Graphics chip maker Nvidia has said it plans to build Britain’s fastest supercomputer that healthcare researchers can use to work on medical problems including Covid-19.

Nvidia, based in Santa Clara, California, said it will spend £40 million on the supercomputer, dubbed Cambridge-1, which will consist of 80 Nvidia systems and is expected to be online by the end of the year.

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang said Cambridge-1 will be available to healthcare researchers using artificial intelligence to working on urgent medical challenges.

“Tackling the world’s most pressing challenges in healthcare requires massively powerful computing resources to harness the capabilities of AI,” Mr Huang said.

Cambridge-1 would be ranked the world’s 29th most powerful supercomputer and the most powerful in the UK, the company said.

Pharmaceutical companies GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca are among the groups that have already signed up to use the supercomputer.