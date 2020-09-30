Advertising
US presidential debate: Donald Trump and Joe Biden face off in Cleveland
The pair exchanged barbs during a heated debate in Ohio.
Presidential hopefuls Donald Trump and Joe Biden went head-to-head for the first of three debates, with a stark difference in style and substance between the pair.
Moderator Chris Wallace kept on attempting to hold his ground amid interruptions from the White House incumbent as Mr Trump and Mr Biden discussed Covid-19, healthcare and law and order.
At times, the debate got personal with Mr Biden calling the president a “clown”, and the Republican candidate countering “There’s nothing smart about you”.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the key points from events in Cleveland.
Joe Biden’s quote of the night
Donald Trump’s quote of the night
Advertising
Tweet of the night
Hillary Clinton gives some insight into her feelings last time around when facing Mr Trump.
Picture of the night
Advertising
Figure of the night
What do the polls say?
What’s next
The pair get a break – from debates, at least – for a fortnight as vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris take to the stage next week in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.