United Arab Emirates to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024

The United Arab Emirates plans to send an unmanned spacecraft to the moon in 2024, a senior official has said.

The announcement by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is the ruler of Dubai, came after the launch of a Mars probe earlier this year by the UAE, an oil-rich nation on the Arabian Peninsula.

“It will be an Emirati-made lunar rover that will land on the surface of the moon in 2024 in areas that have not been explored previously by human missions,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

He did not give the location the UAE plans to explore, or how they would launch the rover into space.

ستكون دولة الإمارات الدولة الرابعة عالمياً التي تشارك في مهام استكشاف القمر والأولى عربياً ..وسيرسل المستكشف القمري بيانات وصور لأول مرة عن مناطق قمرية جديدة سيتم مشاركتها مع كافة المراكز البحثية محلياً وعالمياً .. pic.twitter.com/q1bUTKqTIa — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 29, 2020

Sheikh Mohammed said the rover would be named Rashid, the name of his late father, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

If successful in 2024, the UAE could become the fourth nation on the Earth to land a spacecraft on the moon, after the US, the Soviet Union and China.

India has tried and failed to land a spacecraft, as have Israel and Japan.

In July, the UAE’s Amal, or “Hope”, probe was launched from Japan. It is set to reach Mars in February 2021, the year the UAE celebrates 50 years since the country’s formation.

In September next year, Amal will start transmitting Martian atmospheric data, which will be made available to the international scientific community, officials say.

A successful mission to the moon would be a major step for the oil-dependent economy seeking a future in space. It sent its first astronaut to the International Space Station last year.

The UAE has set a goal to build a human colony on Mars by 2117.