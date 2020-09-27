Menu

Sixteen die from carbon monoxide poisoning in China coal mine

World News | Published:

An investigation has been launched,

Rescuers arrive at the coal mine in south-west China

Sixteen people have died in a coal mine in south-western China due to excessively high levels of carbon monoxide, authorities and state media said.

A total of 17 people were trapped in the mine, the Chongqing municipal government said.

One person was taken to hospital, and the others showed no signs of life, it said.

The mine in Qijiang district belongs to a local energy company, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

An investigation is under way.

