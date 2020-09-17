India reports another record surge in Covid-19 cases

India has confirmed another record jump in coronavirus cases, logging 97,894 cases in the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said that the new cases raised the nation’s confirmed total to more than 5.1 million since the pandemic began.

It said 1,132 more people died in the past 24 hours, for a total of 83,198.

A health worker collects a swab sample to test for Covid-19 at a government hospital in Jammu, India (Channi Anand/AP)

At the current rate of infection, India is expected within weeks to surpass the 6.6 million reported cases in the United States, currently the country with the most reported infections.

Nationwide, India is testing more than one million samples per day.