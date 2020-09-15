US tariffs on Chinese goods ruled illegal by World Trade Organisation

The World Trade Organisation has said US tariffs on Chinese goods totalling more than 200 billion dollars (£155 billion) are illegal under the rules of the global trade body.

It is the first time the Geneva-based trade body has ruled against a series of tariffs President Donald Trump’s administration has imposed on a number of countries, allies and rivals alike.

Mr Trump has repeatedly criticised the WTO for allegedly treating the US unfairly.

In its decision, the WTO ruled against the Trump administration’s argument that China has engaged in practices harmful to US interests, on issues including intellectual property theft, technology transfer and innovation.

WTO panel issues report regarding US tariffs on Chinese goods #TradeDisputes https://t.co/1vL6btJt2w pic.twitter.com/MzXqtctLyY — WTO (@wto) September 15, 2020

The ruling, in theory, would allow Beijing to impose retaliatory tariffs on billions in US goods – if the process is completed.

But the US government can appeal against the decision announced by the WTO’s dispute settlement body, and the WTO’s appeals court is not currently functioning – largely because of Washington’s single-handed refusal to accept new members for it.

The US tariffs target two batches of Chinese products. Duties of 10% were imposed on 200 billion dollars of goods in September 2018, and were jacked up to 25% eight months later. An additional 25% duties were imposed in June 2018 against Chinese goods worth about 34 billion dollars (£26 billion) in annual trade.

The administration has justified the sanctions under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, a common tool used by the government to impose sanctions. The US argued that China’s actions had amounted to “state-sanctioned theft” and “misappropriation” of US technology, intellectual property and commercial secrets.

The WTO panel ruled that the US measures violated longstanding international trade rules because they only applied to products from China, and that Washington had not adequately substantiated its claim that the Chinese products hit with the extra duties had benefited from the allegedly unfair Chinese practices.