Menu

Advertising

Grandson wants remains of former US president exhumed

World News | Published:

President Warren Harding’s heirs oppose the move as they say they already accept the 29th president was the father of James Blaesing’s mother.

Harding Disenterment Dispute

The grandson of President Warren G. Harding and a lover has asked a court for permission to dig up the Republican’s remains.

James Blaesing asked a court in May for the 29th president’s disinterment as a way “to establish with scientific certainty” that they are related.

Harding’s legal heirs oppose the move.

Harding Disenterment Dispute
President Herbert Hoover, centre, delivers the dedication address at the memorial in Marion, Ohio to Warren Harding (AP)

They say they have already accepted DNA evidence that Blaesing’s mother, Elizabeth Ann Blaesing, was the daughter of Harding and Nan Britton.

The dispute looms as benefactors prepare to mark the centennial of Harding’s 1920 election with site upgrades and a new presidential centre in Harding’s hometown of Marion, Ohio.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News