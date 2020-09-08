India reports record coronavirus deaths in one day

India has reported 1,133 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day total.

The Health Ministry also reported 75,809 new cases, raising India’s tally to nearly 4.3 million – second only to the United States and maintaining an upward surge amid an ease in nationwide restrictions to help mitigate the economic pain.

The country’s death toll now stands at 72,775.

The rise in cases is partly due to increased testing.

The number of daily tests conducted across the country has risen to more than a million.

Nearly 3.3 million people in India have recovered from Covid-19 so far.

People queue for Covid-19 tests at a railway station in Ahmedabad, India (Ajit Solanki/AP)

The pandemic has been economically devastating for India. Its economy contracted nearly 24% in the second quarter, the worst among the world’s top economies.