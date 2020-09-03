Menu

Advertising

David Blaine ascends with giant helium balloons in latest stunt

World News | Published:

The 47-year-old was waved off by his daughter as he took to the skies.

American illusionist and extreme performer David Blaine sent himself flying above the Arizona desert using helium balloons for his latest stunt.

The 47-year-old was waved off by his daughter, Dessa, as he ascended from an airstrip in Page in scenes reminiscent of the 2009 Disney Pixar film Up!

Helium balloons lifted Blaine into the sky, while small weights were shed to take him higher.

He ascended to almost 25,000ft (7,620m) before releasing himself and then deploying a parachute.

“That was awesome!” he said as he landed back in the desert.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News