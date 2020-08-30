Menu

Advertising

Three-year-old girl lifted into air by kite in Taiwan

World News | Published:

The girl was taking part in a kite festival in the seaside town of Nanlioao when she was caught up by a giant, long-tailed orange kite.

In this image made from video, a three-year-old girl is lifted into the air by a large kite in Taiwan

A three-year-old girl in Taiwan was reported to be safe after becoming caught in the strings of a kite and lifted several metres into the air.

The girl was taking part in a kite festival in the seaside town of Nanlioao when she was caught up by a giant, long-tailed orange kite.

In this image made from video, a three-year-old girl is lifted into the air by a large kite in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan
In this image made from video, a three-year-old girl is lifted into the air by a large kite in Taiwan (Dainese Hsu)

Video shot at the scene showed her twisting several times above a crowd of adults who struggled to pull the kite back to earth.

News reports said the girl was frightened but suffered no physical injuries in the incident.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News