Riots in Sweden after far-right activists burn Koran

World News | Published:

Several police officers were injured after unrest in Malmo.

Rioting in Malmo

Far-right activists have burned a Koran in the southern Swedish city of Malmo, sparking riots and unrest after more than 300 people gathered to protest.

Rioters set fires and threw objects at police and rescue services on Friday night, slightly injuring several police officers and leading to the detention of about 15 people.

Sweden Quran Burning
Riot police on the scene (TT News Agency/AP)

The violence followed the burning of a Koran on Friday afternoon, near a predominantly migrant neighbourhood, carried out by far-right activists and filmed and posted online, according to the TT news agency.

Later, three people were arrested on suspicion of inciting hatred against an ethnic group after kicking the Muslim holy book.

World News

