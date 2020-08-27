Hurricane Laura batters US Gulf Coast with wind, rain and massive storm surge

Hurricane Laura pounded the Gulf Coast with ferocious winds and torrential rain and unleashed a wall of seawater that could push 40 miles inland as the Category 4 storm roared ashore in Louisiana.

It battered a tall building in Lake Charles, blowing out windows as glass and debris flew to the ground, while a floating casino came unmoored and hit a bridge.

But hours after the hurricane made landfall near the Texas border, the wind and rain were still too severe to allow authorities to check for survivors.

Hundreds of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate ahead of the hurricane, but not everyone did so.

A high-rise building was badly damaged as the storm swept over Lake Charles, Louisiana (Stephen Jones via AP)

Local officials reported taking numerous calls from people stranded, but voiced concern help could not be sent while the conditions remained dangerous.

Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser told ABC’s Good Morning America: “We know anyone that stayed that close to the coast, we’ve got to pray for them, because looking at the storm surge, there would be little chance of survival.”

With nearly 470,000 homes and businesses without power in the two states, near-constant lightning provided the only light for some.

The National Hurricane Centre said Laura slammed the coast with winds of 150mph at 1am local time near Cameron, a 400-person community about 30 miles east of the Texas border. Forecasters had warned the storm surge would be “unsurvivable” and the damage “catastrophic”.

They predicted a storm surge of 15-20ft in Port Arthur, Texas, and a stretch of Louisiana including Lake Charles, a city of 80,000 people on Lake Calcasieu.

A truck plunged off Interstate 10 amid severe conditions in Louisiana (Gerald Herbert/AP)

“This surge could penetrate up to 40 miles inland from the immediate coastline, and floodwaters will not fully recede for several days,” the hurricane centre said.

Hours after it arrived, Laura weakened to a Category 2 hurricane, with sustained winds of 100mph.

It is moving north, with damaging winds extending outward as far as 175 miles.

In Cameron Parish, where Laura came ashore, Mr Nungesser said 50 to 150 people refused pleas to leave and planned to endure the storm, some in elevated homes and even in recreational vehicles.

Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Pete Gaynor urged people in Laura’s path to stay at home, if that is still safe. “Don’t go out sightseeing. You put yourself, your family at risk, and you put first responders at risk,” he told This Morning on CBS.

Debris is left on a road in Lake Charles after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Forecasters expect a weakened Laura to cause widespread flash flooding in states far from the coast. An unusual tropical storm warning was issued as far north as Little Rock, where forecasters expect gusts of 50mph and a deluge of rain into Friday.

The storm is so powerful that it could regain strength after turning east and reaching the Atlantic Ocean, potentially threatening the densely populated north-east.

Laura hit the US after killing nearly two dozen people on the island of Hispaniola – 20 in Haiti and three in the Dominican Republic.

It is the seventh named storm to strike the US this year, setting a new record for landfalls by the end of August. The old record was six in 1886 and 1916, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.