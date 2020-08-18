Menu

Hezbollah member found guilty over death of former Lebanese PM

World News | Published: | Last Updated:

A UN-backed court has been hearing the case in the Netherlands.

Presiding Judge, Judge David Re, back centre, with Judge Janet Nosworthy, left, and Judge Micheline Braidy, during a session of the United Nations-backed Lebanon Tribunal in Leidschendam, Netherlands (Piroschka Van de Wouw/AP)

A UN-backed tribunal has ruled that a member of the Hezbollah militant group is guilty beyond reasonable doubt of involvement in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon said Salim Ayyash was guilty of involvement in the suicide lorry bombing that killed Hariri and 21 others and injured 226 people in a huge blast outside a seaside hotel in Beirut on February 14 2005.

Judges said there was no evidence the leadership of the Hezbollah militant group and Syria were involved in the 2005 suicide lorry bomb assassination.

Lebanon Hariri Tribunal
Prayers were held at Mr Hariri’s grave (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Three Hezbollah members were acquitted of involvement in the assassination.

Mr Hariri’s son and fellow former prime minister Saad Hariri said the family accepted the verdicts.

He told reporters: “The court has ruled”, adding “justice will be executed, regardless of how long it takes”.

