India overtakes Britain with fourth highest coronavirus death toll

India’s coronavirus death toll has overtaken Britain’s to become the fourth highest in the world with another single-day record increase in cases.

The Health Ministry reported 1,007 deaths in the past 24 hours, to make a total of 48,040, behind the US, Brazil and Mexico.

India’s confirmed cases reached 2,461,190 after a single-day spike of 64,553 in 24 hours, the ministry said.

India is behind the US and Brazil in total positive cases. More than 70% of people infected in India have recovered.

The daily increase in newly reported infections was around 15,000 in the first week of July but jumped to more than 50,000 in the first week of August.

The ministry cited its testing efforts, with more than 800,000 tests in a single day, taking the cumulative total to more than 26 million.

Health experts say it needs to be higher, given India’s population of 1.4 billion.

India’s two-month lockdown imposed nationwide in late March kept infections low, but it has since been eased and is now largely being enforced in high-risk areas.

The new cases spiked after India reopened shops and manufacturing and allowed hundreds of thousands of migrant workers to return to their homes from coronavirus-hit regions.

Subways, schools and cinemas remain closed.