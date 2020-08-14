‘A little disrespected’: Marge Simpson responds after Kamala Harris comparison

The creators of The Simpsons have responded after United States vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris was compared to cartoon character Marge Simpson.

The animated show’s verified Twitter account put out a response from Marge after Jenna Ellis, US President Donald Trump’s campaign adviser and lawyer, said Mrs Harris’ voice sounded like the fictional “suburban housewife”.

Marge Simpson, voiced by Julie Kavner, said she was “starting to feel a little disrespected” by the comparison.

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

“I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser Jenna Ellis just said Kamala Harris sounds like me,” the character said, explaining that Lisa, one of the children on the show, told her, “she doesn’t mean it as a compliment”.

“As an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected,” she said.

“I teach my children not to name-call, Jenna.”

Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 12, 2020

Mr Trump’s adviser made the comparison on Twitter on Wednesday after it was announced that Mrs Harris would be running for vice president alongside Joe Biden.

Ms Ellis responded to The Simpsons’ video shortly after it was posted, writing on twitter: “Marge is probably going to vote Democrat… by mail.”