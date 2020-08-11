Beirut falls silent to remember those killed in massive explosion

Beirut has marked a week since the catastrophic explosion that killed at least 171 people, injured thousands and plunged Lebanon into a deeper political crisis.

Thousands of people marched near the capital city’s devastated port, remembering those who died in the worst single blast to hit Lebanon.

They observed a minute of silence at 6.08pm local time, the moment on August 4 that thousands of tonnes of ammonium nitrate exploded in the city’s port where it had been stored for more than six years, apparently with the knowledge of top political and security officials.

A scouts band performs in honor of the victims of the explosion (AP/Felipe Dana)

At that moment, church bells tolled and mosque loudspeakers recited a call to prayer.

Hundreds marched through the streets of Gemayze carrying portraits of those who died.

“He knew,” read a poster bearing President Michel Aoun’s picture.

Mr Aoun, who has been in office since 2016, said he was first told of the dangerous stockpile nearly three weeks ago and immediately ordered military and security agencies to do “what was needed”. But he suggested his responsibility ended there, saying he had no authority over the port.

Advertising

A candlelight vigil is planned for after dusk on Tuesday.

The explosion has fuelled outrage against top political leaders and security agencies, and led to the resignation of the government.

The site of the huge explosion (AP/Felipe Dana)

In the wake of the disaster, documents have come to light that show top Lebanese officials knew about the existence of the stockpile in the heart of Beirut near residential areas, and did nothing about it.

Advertising

It is still not clear what caused the fire in a port warehouse that triggered the explosion of the chemicals, which created a shock wave so powerful it was felt as far away as the island of Cyprus more than 180 miles across the Mediterranean.

“From one minute to the next, the world changed for people in Beirut,” said Basma Tabaja, deputy head of the International Committee of the Red Cross’s delegation in Lebanon.

Outgoing health minister Hamad Hassan said the blast killed a total of 171 people, with between 30 and 40 still missing. Of the injured, 1,500 needed special treatment while 120 remain in intensive care, he said.

The explosion damaged thousands of homes and offices in Beirut. It comes amid an unprecedented economic and financial crisis facing Lebanon since late last year.

Efforts to form a new government got under way a day after Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned. His government, which was supported by the militant group Hezbollah and its allies, unravelled after the deadly blast, with three ministers announcing they were quitting.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun, left, receives a letter of resignation from Prime Minister Hassan Diab (Dalati Nohra via AP)

His government was formed after his predecessor, Saad Hariri, stepped down in October in response to anti-government demonstrations over endemic corruption. It took months of bickering among the leadership factions before they settled on Mr Diab.

Lebanese have demanded an independent cabinet not backed by any of the political parties they blame for the mess they are in. Many are also calling for an independent investigation into the port explosion, saying they had zero trust in a local probe.

Lebanese officials have rejected an international investigation. The government, in the last decision it made before resigning, referred the case to the Supreme Judicial Council, Lebanon’s top judicial body, which handles crimes infringing on national security as well as political and state security crimes.