Celebrity chef Rachel Ray’s New York home engulfed in massive fire

A massive fire has engulfed cooking show star Rachael Ray’s New York home.

Firefighters arrived at Ray’s home in Lake Luzerne, New York, on Sunday evening, according to US television news channel KRQE-TV.

Photos of the house fire show flames bursting through the roof and long plumes of smoke extending into the sky. The Warren County sheriff said there were no injuries.

Seeing some of the first pictures of the fire at the Lake Luzerne home of @rachaelray and it does not look good. Photos: Hot Shots Fire Videos. @WNYT pic.twitter.com/6XzPQwC29q — Mark Mulholland (@MulhollandWNYT) August 10, 2020

Ray’s representative Charlie Dougiello told USA Today that Ray, her husband and dog were safe, but that the extent of damage to the home was not yet clear.

Since April, Ray has been filming #STAYHOME With Rachael two days a week from her home in Lake Luzerne. Her husband, John Cusimano, has been the show’s cameraman, producer, cocktail maker and musical guest.

Amid the pandemic, Ray’s organisation donated 4 million dollars (£3.6 million) to several charities including food banks, relief funds for laid off restaurant workers and animal rescue work.

Thank you to our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home. Grateful that my mom, my husband, my dog… we’re all okay. These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we’ve lost. — rachael ray (@rachaelray) August 10, 2020

She credited her mother, who lives across the street and also operated a restaurant, with motivating her to give the donation.

“She wants a daily update of what you’re doing to help the world. In detail,” Ray said.