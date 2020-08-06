Nine-year-old boy saves father after Florida diving accident

A nine-year-old Florida boy is being hailed a hero for pulling his father from the water after the man fractured his neck in a diving accident in Florida.

Asaih Williams said he always plays a game in his head when he is diving with someone. If the other person does not emerge from the water in a set amount of time, then the boy goes in after him.

He has never had any formal swimming or lifeguard training, it is just something he does. It ended up saving his father’s life over the weekend.

The family of five was at Quietwater Beach on Saturday enjoying a day outdoors. Shortly after sunset, the boy convinced his dad Josh to take one last jump from a dock into the Santa Rosa Sound, which turned out to be much more shallow than expected.

Audrey Williams holds her daughter Abigail, as she listens to her son Asaih (Gregg Pachkowski/Pensacola News Journal via AP)

“All I remember was that he said he broke his neck and he said he was scared,” Asaih told the Pensacola News Journal.

His dad emerged on his stomach, unable to turn over. Despite a 100-pound weight difference between the two, Asaih channelled superhuman strength, and turned his father over to prevent him from drowning.

He then slowly tugged his dad to shore until bystanders came alongside them.

Audrey Williams was further away onshore with the other children, including her one-year-old daughter.

“Asaih saw that daddy wasn’t coming up as quickly as he should have and he knew something was wrong,” Audrey said. “He flipped him over, because Josh was on his stomach. Asaih flipped him over because he couldn’t move.”

Josh Williams was transported to the hospital with a fractured neck and underwent fusion surgery on Monday.

The newspaper reported the man’s injuries are not expected to be life-altering and he will not require a wheelchair, but he is still trying to regain feeling in his arms and legs.

“He’s progressing pretty fast. He lifted his head and sat up in a chair (Tuesday),” his wife said.