Advertising
In pictures: Hiroshima pays respects on 75th anniversary of bombing
The world’s first nuclear bomb attack struck the Japanese city in 1945.
Hiroshima has fallen silent to remember victims of the atomic bombing.
The city was a major Japanese military hub with factories, military bases and ammunition facilities in the Second World War and the uranium bomb killed around 140,000 people and hastened Japan’s surrender.
Survivors, politicians and others took part in a ceremony to remember the tragedy of August 6 1945 when the US struck the city in western Japan.
Advertising
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.