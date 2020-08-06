Menu

In pictures: Hiroshima pays respects on 75th anniversary of bombing

World News | Published:

The world’s first nuclear bomb attack struck the Japanese city in 1945.

The city was a major Japanese military hub with factories, military bases and ammunition facilities in the Second World War and the uranium bomb killed around 140,000 people and hastened Japan’s surrender.

Survivors, politicians and others took part in a ceremony to remember the tragedy of August 6 1945 when the US struck the city in western Japan.

Japan Hiroshima Anniversary
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bowed in front of Hiroshima Memorial Cenotaph (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Japan Hiroshima Anniversary
Visitors observed a minute of silence for the victims of the atomic bombing, at 8.15am (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Japan Hiroshima Anniversary
Kazumi Matsui, right, mayor of Hiroshima, and the family of the deceased bow before they place the victims list of the Atomic Bomb at Hiroshima Memorial Cenotaph during the ceremony (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Japan Hiroshima Anniversary
The families of the deceased offered flowers to Hiroshima Memorial Cenotaph (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Japan Hiroshima Anniversary
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was at the commemoration (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Japan Hiroshima Anniversary
Mr Abe bowed to the families of the victims (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Japan Hiroshima Anniversary
Japan Hiroshima Anniversary
The four-ton bomb was dropped from a B-29 bomber and exploded at 8.15am. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Japan Hiroshima Anniversary
Workers prepared wreaths for the atomic bombing victims (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Japan Hiroshima Anniversary
While a visitor lit a candle in front of the cenotaph for the atomic bombing victims before the start of the ceremony (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
