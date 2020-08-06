FBI agents execute search warrant at home of Jake Paul

FBI agents including a Swat team served a search warrant at the home of YouTube star Jake Paul.

The FBI executed the search warrant starting at 6am at the Calabasas, California, mansion in connection with an ongoing investigation, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said in a statement.

A judge has sealed the search-warrant affidavit and Ms Eimiller said she could not reveal the nature of the investigation or the person it was served on.

Paul’s lawyer Richard Schonfeld confirmed the home was his.

“We understand that a search warrant was executed at Jake’s Calabasas home this morning while Jake was out-of-state,” Mr Schonfeld said in an email.

“We are still gathering information and will cooperate with the investigation.”

Video from local television news helicopters showed agents gathering several rifles from the sprawling property with a boxing ring and hot tub in the backyard that appears in many of Paul’s recent YouTube videos.