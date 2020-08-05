Advertising
In Pictures: Lebanon’s capital left strewn with damage after sea port blast
The explosion in Beirut, which killed more than 100 people and injured thousands, caused damage to buildings over a wide area.
Beirut looked like a war zone on Wednesday the day after a blast at the Lebanese capital’s sea port caused more than 100 deaths and thousands of injuries.
Hospitals, which themselves sustained damage and were already dealing with Covid-19, were inundated with patients.
Buildings were flattened and vehicles wrecked after the explosion which caused damage that will need considerable reconstruction efforts.
