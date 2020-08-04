Elvis and Kermit among public suggestions for new Mississippi state flag

Guitar, beer cans, a lighthouse, Elvis Presley and Kermit the Frog have all been proposed to adorn the new flag of a US state.

Mississippi recently retired the state banner with the Confederate battle emblem that is widely condemned as racist.

The state is the birthplace of Presley and Kermit creator Jim Henson.

A nine-member commission will design a replacement that cannot include the Confederate symbol and must have the phrase: “In God We Trust.”

Some of the proposed designs (Mississippi Department of Archives/PA)

The public submitted nearly 2,700 proposals, which were posted to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History website.

By early September, commissioners will agree on a single design to put on the November 3 statewide ballot.

The commissioners, who were appointed by the governor, lieutenant governor and House speaker, could accept one of the public submissions, combine elements from different designs or start from scratch and draw their own.

An expert, Clay Moss, told commissioners last week that the best flag designs are simple and distinctive.

Kermit, said to be a native of Mississippi, appearing with Ant and Dec (Yui Mok/PA)

He cited the Texas flag as a good example: The lone-star design is easy to draw and easy to recognise.

Some of the public submissions in Mississippi achieved simplicity.

Others were complicated with squiggles, lots of stripes and flourishes including ivy, eagles, ducks, mockingbirds, deer, bees and catfish.

Some designs looked professional in their presentation.

Others were hand-drawn with crayons or pencils.

Designs for the new state flag (Mississippi Department of Archives/PA)

Some protested against the religious slogan requirement.

One was a white rectangle with four phrases in black letters:

“In Yaweh we trust”

“In God we trust”

“In Allah we trust”

“no establishment of religion.”

Mississippi had used the same Confederate-themed flag since 1894, when white supremacists in the Legislature set the design amid the backlash to political power that African Americans gained during Reconstruction.

Mississippi native Elvis Presley (RCA Records/PA)

People who voted in a 2001 election chose to keep the flag, but the symbol remained divisive in a state with a 38% black population.

All eight of Mississippi’s public universities and a growing number of cities and counties stopped flying the state flag in recent years.

For decades, Mississippi legislative leaders said they could not find consensus in the House and Senate to change the banner.

Republican Tate Reeves was elected governor in 2019 after saying that if the flag were to be reconsidered, it should only be done in another election.

Momentum shifted in early June, after the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

The black man’s death sparked global protests against racial injustice and reinvigorated debates about Confederate symbols.

Varied designs have been submitted (Mississippi Department of Archives/PA)

Within weeks, leaders from business, religion and education were lobbying Mississippi legislators to ditch the flag and replace it with a more inclusive design.

Two college sports organisations leveraged their power.

The Southeastern Conference said it might bar league championships in Mississippi unless the state changed the flag.

The NCAA said that, because of the Confederate symbol on the flag, Mississippi could not host events determined by teams’ performances, which would affect sports such as baseball, women’s basketball and softball.

Mr Reeves agreed to sign the bill to retire the old flag after it became clear that legislators had the two-thirds majority they would need to override a veto.

If voters accept the commission’s proposal, that design will become the new flag.

If they reject it, commissioners will draw a new design and that will go on the ballot later.