Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment
His actor son, Abhishek Bachchan, is still in hospital in Mumbai with the virus.
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from a Mumbai hospital after undergoing three weeks of treatment for coronavirus.
His actor son, Abhishek Bachchan, who is still in Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital with the virus, said in a tweet that his father has tested negative and will rest at home. Both were admitted to hospital on July 11.
Abhishek Bachchan’s wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their eight-year-old daughter, who both also contracted the virus, left the hospital last week after recovering. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a top Bollywood actress.
The elder Bachchan, 77, has acted in more than 200 Indian films over the past five decades. He is also a former politician and television host.
The Bachchans are often called Bollywood’s first family. Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Jaya is also an actress and a one-time member of parliament. She was not hit by the coronavirus.
