Menu

Advertising

Spain sets new temperature records

World News | Published:

San Sebastian witnessed temperatures of 42C (107F) on Thursday – the hottest there since records began in 1955, the national weather agency said.

A sunbather in Rivas Vaciamadrid, Spain

Parts of Spain have set record temperatures during a heatwave.

San Sebastian on Spain’s northern coast witnessed temperatures of 42C (107F) on Thursday – the hottest temperature there since records began in 1955, the national weather agency said.

The city of Palma, on Spain’s Mediterranean island of Mallorca, set a local record of 40.6C (105F) on Tuesday.

Sunbathers enjoy the beach in the Balearic Islands capital of Mallorca
Sunbathers enjoy the beach in the Balearic Islands capital of Mallorca (AP/Joan Mateu

The Spanish weather agency, Aemet, said tropical nights – when temperatures do not fall below 20C (68F) – were also frequent in many parts of Spain in July.

“Climate change is increasing the frequency of heatwaves,” it said, adding that the annual number of days in heatwave conditions has doubled since the 1980s.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News