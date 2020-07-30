Advertising
German economy plunged 10% during second quarter
Germany’s economy took a massive hit during the pandemic shutdowns.
Output shrank by 10.1% during the April-June period from the previous quarter, the country’s official statistics agency said.
Tough pandemic restrictions shut down everything from taverns to car dealerships across the country.
Germany has cautiously reopened and the economy has started bouncing back, but economists say it is far from the pre-virus level.
