Chainsmokers gig prompts investigation over ‘social distancing violations’
New York governor Andrew Cuomo said there will be an inquiry.
New York’s governor says he is “appalled” by videos showing crowds standing close together at a concert featuring electronic music duo The Chainsmokers over the weekend.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state Department of Health will conduct an investigation into “egregious social distancing violations”.
“We have no tolerance for the illegal reckless endangerment of public health,” Mr Cuomo tweeted.
The Saturday night concert – called Safe & Sound – was billed as a charity drive-in show.
Mr Cuomo shared a social media video, which has over 6 million views, that showed crowds of people standing and swaying near the stage. The video shows attendees who appeared to be wearing masks, but many individuals were standing closer than 6 feet (2 metres) apart.
