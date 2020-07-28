Chainsmokers gig prompts investigation over ‘social distancing violations’

New York’s governor says he is “appalled” by videos showing crowds standing close together at a concert featuring electronic music duo The Chainsmokers over the weekend.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state Department of Health will conduct an investigation into “egregious social distancing violations”.

Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled. The Department of Health will conduct an investigation. We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health.pic.twitter.com/gf9kggdo8w — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 28, 2020

“We have no tolerance for the illegal reckless endangerment of public health,” Mr Cuomo tweeted.

The Saturday night concert – called Safe & Sound – was billed as a charity drive-in show.

Mr Cuomo shared a social media video, which has over 6 million views, that showed crowds of people standing and swaying near the stage. The video shows attendees who appeared to be wearing masks, but many individuals were standing closer than 6 feet (2 metres) apart.