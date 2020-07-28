Advertising
Belarus president tests positive after previously dismissing coronavirus
Belarus took no comprehensive measures against coronavirus such as lockdowns or ordering social distancing.
The president of Belarus, who has previously dismissed concerns about coronavirus, says he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is asymptomatic.
Alexander Lukashenko made the announcement at a meeting with security officials, the state news agency Belta reported. He had previously referred to concerns about coronavirus as “psychosis”.
He said: “Today you are meeting with a person who managed to survive the coronavirus on his feet. Doctors made such a conclusion yesterday: asymptomatic.”
The country has about 67,000 confirmed cases of infection and 543 reported deaths.
