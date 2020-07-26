TV reporter credits viewer with noticing and informing her of cancerous lump

A US television news reporter is crediting an eagle-eyed viewer for noticing a lump on her neck and emailing her that she should get it checked out.

Victoria Price, a reporter for WFLA in Tampa, Florida, followed the advice and was diagnosed with cancer.

Ms Price tweeted that she is undergoing surgery on Monday to remove the tumour, her thyroid and a couple of lymph nodes.

The last 48 hours have been overwhelming, but the outpouring of love and support has been beyond anything in my wildest dreams. To all my new friends, thanks for joining me on my journey! All my love to @NBCNightlyNews @annenbcnews for helping me share my story beyond Tampa Bay pic.twitter.com/V9JYC3oGW1 — victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) July 25, 2020

she said: “Doctor said it’s spreading, but not too much, and we’re hopeful this will be my first and last procedure.”

The viewer emailed Ms Price last month, saying the lump reminded her of one she had had.

Ms Price, 28, an investigative reporter, said this week that her television station’s catchphrase is “8 On Your Side”.

A bit of ~personal news~ to share. Turns out, I have cancer. And I owe it to one of our wonderful @WFLA viewers for bringing it to my attention. I’ll be off work for a bit after tomorrow, but I’ll see y’all soon ? pic.twitter.com/UMsoj2SjtM — victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) July 23, 2020

But she added: “The roles recently reversed when I found a viewer on my side, and I couldn’t be more grateful.

“I will be forever grateful for the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh?”