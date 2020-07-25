Menu

Trump admits to tweeting regrets

World News | Published:

The president said that “too often” he had lamented what he had tweeted.

Trump

Donald Trump has acknowledged he has “often” had regrets about his tweets.

“Too often,” the president said, in an interview with Barstool Sports published on Friday.

Mr Trump said modern times were not like the old days when people wrote a letter and let it sit for a day before sending it, giving them time to reconsider.

“But we don’t do that with Twitter, right?” Mr Trump said.

“We put it out instantaneously, we feel great, and then you start getting phone calls: ‘Did you really say this?’”

Mr Trump said that more often than not, “it’s the retweets that get you in trouble”.

“You see something that looks good and you don’t investigate,” he said.

Among other things, Mr Trump has been criticised in recent months for retweeting posts with “white power” and anti-Semitic messages as well one that included a “FireFauci” hashtag, referring to Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

