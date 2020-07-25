Menu

Advertising

Texas braces as Hurricane Hanna arrives

World News | Published:

Meteorologists say the biggest concern from Hanna is expected to be flash flooding.

Tropical Weather

Hurricane Hanna has made landfall on Texas’ Padre Island.

The storm made landfall about 15 miles north of Port Mansfield, Texas, with maximum winds of 90 mph, the US National Hurricane Centre said in an afternoon update.

Local officials on Saturday asked residents to stay at home and ride out the storm, but to also be mindful of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meteorologists say the biggest concern from Hanna is expected to be flash flooding.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News