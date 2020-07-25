Advertising
Texas braces as Hurricane Hanna arrives
Hurricane Hanna has made landfall on Texas’ Padre Island.
The storm made landfall about 15 miles north of Port Mansfield, Texas, with maximum winds of 90 mph, the US National Hurricane Centre said in an afternoon update.
Local officials on Saturday asked residents to stay at home and ride out the storm, but to also be mindful of the coronavirus pandemic.
Meteorologists say the biggest concern from Hanna is expected to be flash flooding.
