German cruise ship tests water amid pandemic

A German cruise ship is testing the water amid the coronavirus pandemic, setting sail for the first time since the industry was shut down months ago.

The TUI cruise ship Mein Schiff 2 – literally “My Ship 2” – set sail for a weekend cruise in the North Sea late on Friday night, the dpa news agency reported.

The ship is using strict precautions to keep passengers and crew as safe as possible. Occupancy was limited to 60% so passengers could keep their distance from one another, although that level was not reached.

The ship sailed off with 1,200 passengers on board compared to its normal 2,900 capacity. It was not reported how many crew were also on board.

The ship sailed from the northern port of Hamburg for Norway, and passengers will spend the weekend at sea with no land stops before returning to Germany on Monday.

On board, passengers and crew are required to stay 1.5 metres (5ft) away from one another or wear protective masks and they will not be able to serve themselves at the ship’s buffet.

All passengers also had to fill out a health questionnaire before boarding and had their temperatures taken.

After being shut down for months, German cruise ship companies are hoping that shorter, strictly controlled trips will help restart the business that has been devastated by the pandemic.

Advertising

The cruise ship industry was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic (dpa via AP)

Starting on August 5, the AIDA cruise operator will sail from Hamburg with its first trip since the pandemic shut operations down months ago, with a second to leave on August 12 from Rostock and a third departing on August 16 from Kiel, dpa reported.

Germany has been widely lauded for its efforts to contain its coronavirus outbreak.

It has reported over 206,000 infections but kept deaths to 9,124 — only one-fifth of Britain’s death toll.

Advertising

Germany is now in the process of reopening its economy, with strict guidelines on social distancing, mask use and personal hygiene measures.

US health officials last week extended the American ban on cruise ships through to the end of September as coronavirus infections rise in most US states, including Florida, a popular departure site for Caribbean cruises.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention chief, Dr Robert Redfield, said in the order that the cruise industry has not yet controlled the transmission of the virus on its ships.

Dozens of coronavirus outbreaks have hit cruise ships, including the highly-publicised Diamond Princess outbreak off Japan that saw 712 infections and 13 deaths.