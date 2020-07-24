Menu

Advertising

Two statues of Christopher Columbus removed in Chicago

World News | Published:

The Italian explorer’s likeness was removed in Grant Park as well as in the Little Italy neighbourhood.

A work crew removes the Columbus statue in Grant Park, Chcago (Armando L. Sanchez/AP)

Two statues of Christopher Columbus have been removed in Chicago.

A statue of the Italian explorer in Chicago’s Grant Park was taken down early on Friday, a week after protesters trying to topple the monument clashed with police.

Crews used a large crane to remove the statue from its pedestal as a small crowd gathered to watch.

A crane removes the Christopher Columbus statue (Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times/AP)
A crane removes the Christopher Columbus statue (Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times/AP)

Hours later, a second statue of Columbus was also removed from Arrigo Park in Chicago’s Little Italy neighbourhood.

The statues’ removal come amid a plan by President Donald Trump to dispatch federal law enforcement agents to the city to respond to gun violence.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News