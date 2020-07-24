Advertising
Two statues of Christopher Columbus removed in Chicago
The Italian explorer’s likeness was removed in Grant Park as well as in the Little Italy neighbourhood.
A statue of the Italian explorer in Chicago’s Grant Park was taken down early on Friday, a week after protesters trying to topple the monument clashed with police.
Crews used a large crane to remove the statue from its pedestal as a small crowd gathered to watch.
Hours later, a second statue of Columbus was also removed from Arrigo Park in Chicago’s Little Italy neighbourhood.
The statues’ removal come amid a plan by President Donald Trump to dispatch federal law enforcement agents to the city to respond to gun violence.
