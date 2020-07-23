Firefighters battle to save seaside homes in Greece

Firefighters and water-dropping aircraft are fighting a blaze in southern Greece that has forced evacuations and a night-long battle to save seaside homes.

The Fire Service said the blaze outside the southern city of Corinth had been contained and that there was no “active front” early on Thursday.

But more than 250 firefighters, four planes and four helicopters were putting out flames as winds were expected to pick up later in the day.

A fire burns near the village of Galataki, near Corinth (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Several seaside areas were evacuated late on Wednesday in an area that has many summer homes and is popular with retirees.

Most evacuated residents were taken by bus to nearby beaches and no injuries were reported.

The fire burned farmland as well as pine and olive trees and gutted or seriously damaged around 10 homes, local officials said.