Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned but she will not retire

US Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has said she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court.

The 87-year-old, who spent time in the hospital this week for a possible infection, said her treatment has so far succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver.

She will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the court as long as I can do the job full steam,” she said in a statement issued by the court.

“I remain fully able to do that.”

She said her recent hospital visits, including one in May, were unrelated to the cancer.

A medical scan in February revealed growths on her liver, she said, and she began chemotherapy in May.

“My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease,” she said.

“I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment.”