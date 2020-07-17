Advertising
Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned but she will not retire
The 87-year-old is receiving chemotherapy, which she said has so far been successful in reducing lesions on her liver.
US Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has said she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court.
The 87-year-old, who spent time in the hospital this week for a possible infection, said her treatment has so far succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver.
She will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks.
“I have often said I would remain a member of the court as long as I can do the job full steam,” she said in a statement issued by the court.
“I remain fully able to do that.”
She said her recent hospital visits, including one in May, were unrelated to the cancer.
A medical scan in February revealed growths on her liver, she said, and she began chemotherapy in May.
“My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease,” she said.
“I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment.”
