Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools do not reopen

President Donald Trump has threatened to withhold federal money if schools do not reopen in the autumn, and he lashed out at federal health officials over school reopening guidelines that he says are impractical and expensive.

Taking to Twitter to voice his frustration, President Trump argued that countries including Germany, Denmark and Norway have reopened schools “with no problems”.

In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS. The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020

He also repeated his claim that Democrats want to keep schools closed for political reasons, not because of any risks associated with coronavirus.

“The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election,” the president said, “but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!”

He did not immediately say what funding he would cut off or under what authority he had to make the move.

President Trump made the comments a day after launching an all-out effort pressing state and local officials to reopen the nation’s schools and colleges this autumn.

At a White House event on Tuesday, health and education officials argued that keeping students out of school for the autumn semester would pose greater health risks than any tied to coronavirus.