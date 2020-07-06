Flights from UK to Greece can resume on July 15

Greece’s government has announced that direct flights from the United Kingdom to all airports in Greece can resume on July 15.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday the decision was made “in cooperation with the British Government and after the recommendation of experts”.

Greece had previously banned all flights from Britain due to the extent of the coronavirus spread there.

Britons are among the top tourist visitors to Greece, and the country is eager to ensure it can salvage whatever it can from this year’s summer tourism season.

The sector accounts for around 20% of Greece’s economy.

Direct flights from Sweden have also been banned until at least July 15.

Mr Petsas said Greece was still “watching the epidemiological data” from Sweden, and would make announcements depending on how the situation there evolves.