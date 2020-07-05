Critical injuries reported after at least 12 hurt in US nightclub shooting

A shooting at a South Carolina nightclub left at least 12 people wounded early on Sunday, a sheriff said.

Two Greenville County sheriff’s deputies noticed a disturbance at Lavish Lounge just before 2am, and saw a large crowd running out of the building, Sheriff Hobart Lewis said at a press conference.

There was “active gunfire from inside the building,” Lieutenant Jimmy Bolt said in an initial statement, and Mr Lewis said all the shots were fired inside.

At least four people were taken to hospital in critical condition, the sheriff said.

“We don’t know how many are deceased, but we know some are critical,” Mr Lewis said.

No one was immediately taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office had “some suspect information”, Mr Lewis said, but was not sure if there were multiple gunmen.

“We don’t really have a person of interest that we can name,” Mr Lewis said, later adding that authorities were not sure what led to the gunfire.

The names and precise conditions of the victims were not immediately released.

Mr Lewis said the victims were taken to the Prisma Health hospital in Greenville, some via private vehicle.

Prisma Health spokesperson Tammie Epps could not immediately comment when reached via telephone.

Mr Lewis said a “very large crowd” was at the nightclub for “some type of concert”.

A post on Lavish Lounge’s Facebook page advertised a July 4 performance by trap rapper Foogiano.

A bookings representative said that Foogiano was fine and his team was safe.

The nightclub is about five miles southwest of central Greenville, in South Carolina.