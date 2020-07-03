Christina Ricci files for divorce from husband of seven years

Actress Christina Ricci has filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, and is asking for sole custody of their son.

Ricci filed documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court to dissolve her marriage with James Heerdegen, citing irreconcilable differences.

The actress is best known for performances in The Addams Family and Casper as a child star (PA)

The documents say that Ricci wants sole legal and physical custody of their five-year-old son, Freddie.

Ricci met Heerdegen, a camera operator for films and television, on the set of her short-lived TV series Pan Am in 2011. They started dating the following year, and married in 2013.

The actress is best known for her childhood work in hit films including Casper and The Addams Family, and for her adult appearances in indie films including Black Snake Moan and Buffalo 66.