Angela Merkel wears mask at appearance before German politicians
The German chancellor had been criticised for failing to follow official advice.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has started making official appearances wearing a mask.
She had been criticised for never having been pictured wearing one despite it being part of the government’s official guidance in the fight to slow the spread of Covid-19.
Mrs Merkel appeared in the upper house of parliament on Friday wearing a black mask sporting the logo of Germany’s European Union presidency.
The new look came after Mrs Merkel on Monday responded defensively when she was asked by a reporter why she never had been seen wearing a mask.
